Toyin Lawani's All Black wedding: From fashion businesswoman to mama and wife

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani tie di nuptial knot wit her boo photographer Segun Wealth for all black wedding inside Lagos.



Di celebrity stylist bin marry on Saturday 12 June, 2021 for Lagos.



According to im Instagram, Segun first show Toyin face as im take her picture for March 2020.



Even sef for October last year, she bin post for her pikin, handle, Oluwatenola Jermaine Womandi, one caption wey Segun bin write about di situation for Nigeria.



Celebrities pack demselves full for inside di business woman wedding wey include, Denrele, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo among plenti odas.



Who be Toyin Lawani?



She dey popularly known as celebrity stylist, but mummy Tiannah reveal for her reality show for 2017 say she get ova 30 businesses she dey run wey she call "Tiannah's Empire".



Dem born di serial businesswoman for March 1, 1982 for Ekiti state.



Di 38-year old na mama of two children - 16 year old Tiannah and 6 year old Tenola wey tori be say she born for former boyfriend, 28 year old, Kesington Womandi, wey dey popularly known as Lord Triggs.



She bin reveal say she marry her first pikin papa, when she be 19-years old.



Di business woman also lose her papa, Olanrewaju Lawani for April dis year.



She bin don reveal for interview say she start to dey run her business at di age of 16 wen she bin still dey for University of Lagos.



Who be Segun Wealth?



Segun wealth or as im dey call imself, masked Artist na photographer wey don work on di more risque pictures wey Toyin Lawani don carry come outside.



E dey also sing under the name DeeUnknown and release im first single for November 2020.



