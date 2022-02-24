Tottenham to play President Cup next season - GHALCA president confirms

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Ghana League Clubs Association(GHALCA) president, Kudjoe Fianoo has revealed that English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur could feature in the next edition of the president cup.



Speaking to Precise FM, Fianoo said the organization plan to have the two teams the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo supports locally and internationally to compete for the trophy played in his honour.



He stated that the president supports Tottenham and so GHALCA will try to get the 2019 UEFA Champions League finalist to feature in the match that will be played in Ghana.



“There are plans to honour the president with the clubs he supports locally and internationally in the next edition of the President cup."



"We have involved clubs outside Ghana in the past and per what we are looking at,the president’s tenure expires in 2024 and we are aware he supports Tottenham Hotspurs so after this year we are looking at engaging authorities in bringing Tottenham Hotspurs to Ghana to play against the club the president supports in Ghana.”



The former Ashanti Gold CEO confirmed that the 2022 edition will see Asante Kotoko play against Hearts of Oak.



"This is the plan we have for the president cup but we are involving Kotoko and Hearts this year because that plan has not been concluded."



The president cup is a one-off match played annually to honour the sitting president.



The 2022 president up is scheduled at March 4, 2022, two days before Ghana celebrates independence day.