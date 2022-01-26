Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Tariq Lamptey

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur have revived their interest in Brighton and Hove Albion full-back, Tariq Lamptey.



The right-back has been on the radar of some top premier league sides, including Manchester United.



However, Spurs look to snatch the diminutive player before the January transfer window is shut on Monday, January 31, 2021.



Reports claim Spurs manager, Antonio Conte desires to have the English-born Ghanaian in his side to complete his 3-back system.



The Chelsea Academy graduate has been on impressive form since coming back from a long injury and would cost the 'To Dare is to Do' club a £50million for the deal to materialize.



Meanwhile, the winter transfer window is five days away from closing.



Tottenham are in contention for UEFA Champions League Football as they lie 7th with 38 points, 2 points off top four while having four games in hand.



Brighton, on the other hand, are six points adrift Spurs, sitting 9th with two matches shelved.