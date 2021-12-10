TotalEnergies AFCON – 65 years of top African football

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: cafonline.com

In 30 days, all the world’s eyes will be on Cameroon as the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 will be played from 9 January to 6 February 2022.



The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, also known as AFCON or CAN (Coupe d'Afrique des Nations), is the flagship football tournament in Africa organized by Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF).



It was first held in 1957 in Sudan with three teams (Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia) participating.



The participating teams’ number increased gradually with time to become four in 1962, six in 1963, eight starting from 1968, twelve from 1992, sixteen from 1996 (only 15 played in 1996 and 2010), till reaching 24 teams starting from 2019 edition in Egypt.



A total of eighteen (18) countries hosted the competition, with two editions being co-hosted: 2000 (Ghana and Nigeria) and 2012 (Gabon and Equatorial Guinea).



With 32 editions being played till the moment, fourteen (14) teams have been crowned with the title. Egypt is the most successful nation in AFCON history, winning the tournament seven times.







