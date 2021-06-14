Tope Alabi: Why Nigeria gospel artiste comments about 'Oniduromi' spark reactions

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 14 June 2021

Some Nigerians dey react afta popular gospel singer Tope Alabi make some comments about one gospel song, 'Oniduro Mi eseun o' wey mean 'my guarantor, I thank you'.



For di video wey go viral for social media, Alabi criticise di song say di lyrics limit who God be as God pass to just be pesin 'Guarantor'.



She also give reasons why gospel artistes need to hear more from 'God' before dem release song.



Her comments don cause reactions for social media.



Wetin Tope Alabi tok?



Di gospel artiste tok for wia be like say na large gathering and she bin dey minister.



Although e no clear wetin cause di comments, for di short viral video, Alabi say:



"With all di tins wey God be and all di tins wey God dey do na im one pesin go come say my Guarantor thank you. God no be my Guarantor, God pass like dat sir. "



"Me sef like di song but di day wey I wan sing am, Holy Spirit tell me to shut up! Dis wan no be mata of say one pesin dey say di song no good, no. Wen we collect song for di spirit realm, e get wetin we still suppose do with di Holy Spirit before we release am, if not eh, if na di way e dey bring am we dey tok am eh, pesin go just dey tok rubbish.



E don give us di brain to digest, chew am well-well, eat am, swallow am and bring it back to life." Na so Madam alabi add put



'Oniduro mi'



Although Alabi no call any artist name, di song Oniduro mi eseun o' wey anoda gospel artiste Adeyinka Alaseyori sing bin dey popular last year.



Many Nigerians dey blast her for social media say na di song by dat artiste she dey refer to.



Omni_chudda write say: "So gospel artist dey beef.... I tink say na only gangsta rappers."



Anoda pesin andyblayz write say: "Na envy! Tope Alabi wey be veteran suppose know better! Why you no call her in private? this song na beautiful song!



Di Holy Spirit no tell u nothing! Una like to lie on him at will! She need to apologize to dis lady publicly!!! Real quick ".



And Veronicasdaughter say "Thank u Ma for making me to know dis oda pesin...I never hear her name before....but u don help to announce her...Great job Ma!!! Women lifting women...even if na by mistake!."



How di 'Oniduromi' artiste react?



Gospel artiste Adeyinka Alaseyori wey sing 'Oniduromi' never comment ontop di mata directly.



Instead on Sunday, she bin do one Instagram live wia she give out information to her fans about some of her upcoming events. She bin make comments and dey excited at di beginning of di live at di number of pipo wey turn-up.



"Ha, 800 pipo, 900, 1000, wen no be afta 21 days" She tok as she laugh.



Who be Tope Alabi?



Tope Alabi na Nigerian gospel musician composer and actress. Dem born her on October 27 1970.Madam Alabi come from Yewa, Imeko of ogun State, south west of Nigeria.



Na for year 2000 She become popular afta she release her debut album Oore ti O Common. For one interview with BBC Yoruba in 2020 she mention say she bin do acting for more dan 29 years.



Di album bring her fame and also make many pipo to start to call her Oore ti o Common and Agbo Jesu.



Since den she done release many more albums and win multiple national awards one of which na di Gospel Artiste of the Year, Nigeria Entertainment Awards, for 2015.



