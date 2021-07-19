Top sports journalists react to Ashgold vs Inter Allies match-fixing scandal

Sports News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some top Ghanaian sports journalists have taken to Twitter and Facebook to react to the alleged match-fixing scandal involving Obuasi AshantiGold and Inter Allies.



Social media was on Monday, July 19 awash with reactions when videos emerged about the scandalous nature of AshantiGold's 7-0 drubbing of Inter Allies in Obuasi on Saturday which was the final day of the league season.



With Inter Allies already relegated going into the game, the results didn't shock many because Allies had nothing to play for.



However, it has emerged that the result of the game may have been manipulated, possibly by a betting syndicate.



Viral videos showing the way and manner the goals were scored has left a bitter taste in the mouth of football lovers.



In one of the viral videos, an Inter Allies player was seen deliberately scoring an own goal.



While the GFA in a statement says it has opened formal investigations into the matter, the incident appears to have shocked some journalists in the country while others say it is a common occurrence in the football space.







Read some of the reactions below.





When Ashgold played King Faisal in that 5-1 thriller, a Betting Company sent me a report of the match being fixed. At least 3 numbers each staked 10,000 cedis on correct score 2 hours before the game. Numbers were traced and they were persons closer to Ashgold. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 19, 2021

I sent this intel to a powerful GFA official. Hinted King Faisal about it. Match happened and same scoreline came to pass. I don't want to say much but this is a cartel. The Inter Allies player just lifted a lid of boiling mess. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 19, 2021

The Ashgold 4th goal against Inter Allies is more criminal pic.twitter.com/spgau8GRXU — Austine (@obiMpenaAustine) July 19, 2021

In the game between Legon Cities and Ashgold in Accra, someone staked 20,000 and won hugely at Betika after game ended 5-2

Betika traced the number to pay the winnings to and it was a top official of Ashgold @Akwasi_Ayala on @Nhyira1045Fm — Austine (@obiMpenaAustine) July 19, 2021

One of the goals Ashgold scored.

Got friends at both @InterAlliesFC and @AshantiGoldSC_ but this goes beyond friendships or - in the case of those who won bets, a few thousands of cedis.

If we have any conscience, they'll suffer the same fate as Nania FC. pic.twitter.com/5VxF3HlogR — Victor Atsu Tamakloe ???????? (@AtsuTamakloe) July 19, 2021

Shocking...shocking...shocking — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) July 19, 2021

When the new investors take over Elmina Sharks, we will know why Kotoko lost yesterday. Go and watch Liberty vs Karela at Sogakope. Watch Dreams vs Inter Allies, Dwarfs vs Karela, Allies vs Aduana. Look, let us be serious. Gyama moyale. — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) July 19, 2021