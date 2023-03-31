Top global premium quality brands and corporate personalities honoured

Business Features of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana

The seventh edition of Global Business Quality Brands Award 2023 was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra. The event is an initiative of Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), organizer of the prestigious Made in Ghana Awards and Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards in Ghana.



As part of Ghana’s 66th independence celebration in the month of March, the Seventh Edition focused on promoting global legacy brands, most popular premium quality brands and best-selling quality brands in Ghana, on the theme “Celebrating premium quality global brands in Ghana.”



The Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana, Eliphas M. Barine, speaking at the event, urged Ghanaian business community to take advantage of the single continental market to deepen intra-Africa trade.



He also encouraged businesses to embrace climate-smart solutions in their operations to enable them to thrive and become sustainable competitive global brands. High Commissioner Barine commended the various winners for building legacy global brands through innovation and strict adherence to quality standards.



Present at the ceremony were Mr. Amer Al Alawi, United Arab Emirates’ Ambassador, Mr. Maher Kheir, Lebanese Ambassador; Mr. Eliphas M. Barine, Kenyan High Commissioner and Mr Jean Noel Blanc, Economic Counsellor at the French Embassy in Ghana.



Award winners included: Premium Quality Household Cosmetic Brand of the Year 2022, Amanex Company Limited; Premium Quality Herbal Brand of the Year 2022, Taabea Taacum; Premium Quality Healthcare (Medical Diagnostic) Brand of the Year 2022, MDS-Lancet Laboratories Ghana L.td; Premium Quality Business Group of the Year 2022, KGL Group Ghana; and Premium Quality ICT Solutions Brand of the Year 2022, Comsys Ghana Limited.



Other winners were: Premium Quality Non-Financial Services Brand of the Year 2022, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT); Global Premium Quality Automotive Brand of the Year 2022, Peugeot, Silver Star Auto Ltd.; Premium Quality Confectionary Brand of the Year 2022, Top Choco; Premium Quality Bottled Mineral Water Brand of the Year 2022, Bel-Aqua Premium Still Water; Premium Quality Transportation and Logistics Brand of the Year 2022, McDan Shipping Company Ltd.; and Premium Quality Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Brand of the Year 2022, Bel-Beverages.



The rest were: Premium Quality Pharmaceuticals Brand of the Year 2022, M&G Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Premium Quality Iron and Steel Brand of the Year 2022, B5 Plus Ltd.; Premium Quality Global Airline Brand of the Year 2022, Emirates Airline; Premium Quality Mobile Phone and Accessories Retail Brand of the Year 2022, Telefonika Ghana Limited; Premium Quality Cosmetics and Beauty Care Brand of the Year 2022, Style-Up Cream and kleanz Body Wash; and Premium Quality Building Material Brand of the Year 2022, Azar Paints.



Other winners included Premium Quality Paper Tissue Brand of the Year 2022, Flora Tissue; Premium Quality Paper, Printing and Packaging Brand of the Year 2022, Jay Kay Industries and Investments Ltd.; Premium Quality Power and Energy Brand of the Year 2022, AlphaTND Limited; Premium Quality Brand of the Year 2022, Dzata Cement Company Ltd.; and Overall Best Quality Global Service Brand of the Year 2022, Emirates Airline.



Mr. Er Nikkesh Neel, Managing Director of Lambodra Enterprise Ltd. was adjudged the Young CEO of the Year 2022; Mr. Charles Antwi-Boahen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kab-Fam Ghana Limited was named Business Executive of the Year 2022; whilst Mr. Pankaj Bhati, Managing Director of AlphaTND won the award for Outstanding Managing Director of the Year 2022.



In the ultimate category, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, was named Outstanding Female Public Sector CEO of the Year 2022; the award for Outstanding Female CEO of the Year 2022 went to Ms. Jane Reason Akushika Ahadzie; whilst Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, Chief Executive Officer of DVLA was the Outstanding CEO of the Year 2022.



This year’s awards event also saw the unveiling of top-25 most popular global quality brands in Ghana which are: Apple Incorporated, Emirates Airline, Mercedes-Benz, Samsung, Toyota, Shell, Hewlett-Packard Company, Peugeot, MTN Group, Huawei Brand Communications, Royal Air Maroc, Kenya Airways, Absa, Nissan Motor Company Ltd., Total Energies, Hennessey, Black Label, British Airways, Jack Daniels, LG Electronics, Ethiopian Airlines, Dangote Group, DStv, Nestle and Unilever.



