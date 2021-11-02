'Top four is my target' - Ashantigold coach Ernest Thompson

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

• Ashantigold will not be challenging for the Ghana Premier League trophy



• The Miners started the new season with a win over Eleven Wonders



• Coach Ernest Thompson has tipped Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko as the favourites for the league title



Ashantigold head coach, Ernest Thompson says that the target of his team is to be among the top four teams at the end of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The Miners had a difficult season in the 2020/2021 season as they lost the MTN FA Cup final to Accra Hearts of Oak on penalties and placed 9th on the Ghana Premier League table.



Ashantigold started the new season on a good note after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders 1-0 on matchday one of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Asked about his target for the season, coach Ernest Thompson has shut down the conversations about Ashantigold going for the ultimate as he states that their target is to be among the top four teams at the end of the season.



“I’ve always believed Ashanti Gold is among the elite clubs in Ghana after Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. Our supporters would always love to see Ashanti Gold to be in the top four,” he told Happy FM in an interview.



“But if performance pushes us a notch higher on the league table, then we’ll just win the title as the icing on the cake and take it from there,” he added.



