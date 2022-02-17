Top five footballers to play for both Hearts and Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

GhanaWeb Feature



For clubs with so much history and to some extent enmity between them, it is a rarity to see players cross carpets from one to the other.



Despite the baggage that comes with players moving from either side to join the other, some players have defied the odds and crossed to the other side.



Ahead of the Super Clash on Sunday, February 20, 2022, GhanaWeb features five players who distinguished themselves in the colours of both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.



Reverend Osei Kofi



Osei Kofi is regarded as one of the country’s best footballers and his record bears witness to that.



Osei Kofi is remembered for his role in Ghana’s AFCON success but his exploits at club level also contributed to his legendary status.



He became one of the early players who moved between the sworn rivals when he joined Kotoko from Hearts of Oak.



Osei Kofi made his name at Kotoko as a diminutive and nimble-footed winger with goals but he still credits Hearts for giving him the platform to showcase his talent.



Godwin Ablordey



Years after hanging his boots, Ablordey is still adored by fans of both clubs.



He has in recent times occupied some administrative positions at Kotoko but that has not affected the love he enjoys from Hearts fans.



Ablordey joined Kotoko from Hearts and went on to be the skipper of the Reds. He is known for his exceptional penalty skills.







Charles Taylor



Taylor is viewed by some as the best player in the history of the Ghana Premier League. Taylor moved to Kotoko from Hearts in one of the controversial transfers in Ghana football history.



Taylor’s bid to win a continental trophy with Kotoko backfired after they lost to Hearts of Oak in the final of the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.



He is one of the few players who can claim legendary status at both clubs.







Edward Agyemang Duah



Rambo as he was called was a defensive stalwart for both Hearts and Kotoko. Agyemang-Duah played for Asante Kotoko from 1992-1995.



With Hearts, Agyemang Duah won the CAF Champions League in 2005. He played in three CAF Champions League finals for Kotoko, Ashantigold and Hearts.







Emmanuel Osei Kuffour



‘The General’ is the most gifted player in the history of the Ghana Premier League according to some fans.



He was good, versatile and industrious. Osei Kuffour is a Hearts of Oak legend but also had a brief spell at Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



He revealed recently that he is a Kotoko fan and playing against them was a painful experience.







