Top Spanish coach eyes Black Queens coaching job

Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

A top female Spanish coach, Mrs. Milagros Martinez has set her sights on the Black Queens coaching role which is currently occupied by coach Mercy Quarcoe Tagoe.



According to a FIFA Licensed Player's Intermediary, Mr Idowu Ismail Oluwabiyi who represents the interest of Mrs Milagros has revealed in an interview with Ashh FM's Akakpo Agodji that her client wants the Ghana job.



"I have proposed my client Coach Milagros Martinez to the Ghana Football Association, Milagros Martinez can change the fortunes of the Queens" Idowu added.



Coach Milagros holds a UEFA Pro License and is the only female coach to be head coach in Japanese J-1 league.



The Black Queens who at a point in time were rubbing shoulders with Nigeria as the front runners of the women's game on the continent have been overtaking by the like of South Africa and others.



Below is her CV:



HISTORY OF JAPAN.

UEFA PRO LICENSE• 2017/07• ROYAL SPANISH FOOTBALL

• 2020 AND 2021EMPEROR CUP CHAMPIONS IN MIE PREFECTURE.



2020 • SET PIECES METHODOGY AND DEVELOPMENT COURSE

3 SEASONS.



FIRST WOMAN TO LEAD A MEN'S TEAM IN THE

2005-2009 DEGREE IN PHYSICAL EDUCATION TEACHING (UNFINISHED) Castilla la Mancha University. UCLM.



EXPERIENCE

FEDERATION (RFEF)

2021 • MASTERIN FOOTBALL METHODOLOGY •CAMILO JOSE

GENERAL MANAGER ALBACETE BALOMPIÉ. SPANISH WOMEN’S

MONITORING.

• 2019/01-2021/06• HEAD COACHAND ANALYST• SUZUKA PG (JFL)

• 123 COACH ACADEMY

First woman to lead and win the emperor cup in 101years of historyin

PREMIER LEAGUE. LIGA IBERDORLA.

CELA UNIVERSITY

Balompié. WOMEN’S SECOND LEAGUE. PLAYOFF and PROMOTION

• 2017/2018



•COORDINATOR AND SPORTS DIRECTOR OF

Japan.



• 2013 FOOTBALL COACH AND GENERAL MANAGER Albacete

TO FIRST LEAGUE.



•2005• CERTIFICATE IN CHILD AND YOUTH LEISURE ACTIVITIES

2014-2017 HEAD COACHANALYST, TALENT SCOUTAND

UNDERAGE CATEGORIES (youth team) ALBACETE BALOMPIÉ.