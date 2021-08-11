Top Kotoko player packs his belongings as he decides to quit club

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Asante Kotoko defender Abdul Ismail Ganiyu has decided to quit the club, according to reports by Kumasi-based radio station Light FM.



Light FM reported on Tuesday the former Karela United defender has packed bag and baggage from his residence in Kumasi and is not to return.



Ganiyu joined Kotoko in 2018 from Karela United and was one of the most impressive players for Kotoko in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



He has been linked with a move to Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC and Legon Cities as well as club from the Middle East who are interested.