Top Ghanaian journalists attempted to bribe Didi Dramani when he was head coach of U-20 - Coach Seidu

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Vice-Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Coaches Association, Osman Seidu, has alleged that some top Ghanaian journalists tried bribing Mas-Ud Didi Dramani to select some players after he was appointed head coach of the Under 20 team.



According to him, there was an attempt to influence the retired Ghana international football player to select some players but he refused to do so.



He said the attempt came from all corners but Ghanaian journalists topped the chat of persons who had wanted to bribe the coach to do their bidding.



He was speaking to Isaac Worlanyo Wallace on Total Sports Review on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He was responding to a question on whether Ghanaian coaches take bribes to influence their decision in selecting players, especially for the national team.



In his response, he said he has not personally seen a coach accepting a bribe but he has seen one who refused a bribe.



He mentioned Didi Dramani, eulogizing him as a coach with integrity and credibility.



“I know of a coach who has not accepted a bribe before. When he managed the U-20 team, there were several people who attempted to bribe him but he refused. Some of the people who were leading this were journalists. They will come and tell you to select a player so they would commend you on their shows,” he added.



He underscored the need for Ghanaians to fight the canker of corruption in Ghanaian football.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in 2016 announced Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as the permanent head coach of the national U-20 male team, the Black Satellites.



The GFA announced the appointment of Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as the head coach of the national U-20 male team, the Black Satellites.— Ghana FA on February 18, 2016



Dramani took over from Sellas Tetteh, who led the outfit to the 2015 World Youth Championship in New Zealand after winning the tournament in 2009.



Dramani had served as coach of the 2012 bronze-medalist winning Black Maidens squad, Asante Kotoko and also qualified the Black Princesses to the 2016 World Cup in Papua New Guinea.