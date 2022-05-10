Top Ghanaian defender Vincent Atinga names his football idol

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Medeama SC defender, Vincent Atinga has disclosed that while other players have idols, he looks up to himself.



The former Hearts of Oak centre-back has been the top man for Medeama SC in defense this season.



Ahead of the final matches of the 2021/22 football season, it is no doubt that Vincent Atinga has been one of the best defenders.



As a result, he has earned praise with some people comparing and calling him Antonio Rüdiger.



Speaking on the comparison, Vincent Atinga says he does not pay attention to such talks.



According to the experienced defender, he only looks up to himself and no one else.



“Well, I don’t look up to any player, I look up to myself. Rüdiger is Rudiger and I am Atinga.



“Obviously, the fans will give you names, some use to call me bullet while others call me Rüdiger but I don’t give attention to those things, I look up to myself,” he said.



Thanks to the stability Vincent Atinga has brought to the backline of Medeama SC, the team looks set to finish in the top four of the Ghana Premier League table.



