Top European clubs fight for 20-goal Ghana league outstanding striker Rauf Salifu

Soccer News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Several clubs in the top leagues of Europe have entered the race to sign the leading scorer in Ghana’s leagues this season following the heroics of the marauding attacker Rauf Salifu, who plays for Accra Lions, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



The 19-year-old has attracted serious interest from clubs in Spain, Belgium, Turkey as well as the Gulf following his explosive form that has seen him score 20 goals so far this season – which is the highest for any striker in the leagues in West African country.



His blistering form has raised the eyebrows of football industry transfer observers in Turkey who have told Ghanasoccernet.com that some of the top European clubs are interested in signing the player who has lighted up the Division One League this season.



Turkish giants Besiktas are keen on signing the youngster to boost their attacking ranks for their participation in the UEFA Champions League next season.



Their rivals in the Turkish Super Lig Malatyaspor and Caykur Rizespor have also joined in the chase for the young striker as they also seek to augment their teams for next season, the sources have told Ghanasoccernet.com.



Other agents heavily operating in the other top leagues of Europe have revealed that an ‘important Spanish La Liga side’ is moving to sign the player with ‘similar interest from clubs in Belgium and a couple of others from the Gulf Region’, the insider said.



With clubs returning to their bases for the start of the pre-season, it is also likely that clubs from other leagues in Europe will join the hunt for the player whose team are astute in placing their young players with foreign clubs.



The player’s German agent Oliver Koenig, who represents Ghana international players Frank Acheampong and Osman Bukari among others, confirmed the interest in the player but refused to disclose which teams are keen on signing the top star.



“It‘s true that Rauf attracted the attention of clubs from Spain, Turkey, Belgium and the Gulf region,” the highly-respected football agent told Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively on Wednesday when asked about the big interest in the striker.



“We will take our time and evaluate the offers properly. Rauf‘s actual focus is on winning the league with Accra Lions.“



Salifu remains unstoppable in Ghana's Division One after netting his twentieth goal of the season in the victory over Akosombo Krystal Palace on Tuesday.



The 19-year-old has been in phenomenal form and is by far the best player in the league, with an average scoring rate of 1.15 per game.



His winner against Krystal Palace on Tuesday keeps Lions on top with promotion in sight.



Salifu's impressive run has seen him hog the headlines week in week out, but his back to back hat-tricks in games against Agbozume Weavers and Phar Rangers saw him tear apart his rivals in the Golden Boot race.



Having been on a scoring spree, the striker was forced off with an injury in the game against Vision in Accra as he missed the two games that followed.



However, he netted on his return from injury as Lions beat Young Wise in Accra to prep them for the top of table clash in Tema against Tema Youth.



Knowing how important the win in Tema will be for his side as the season gradually gravitate towards the end, Salifu netted the second which sealed victory for his side.



He scored again, this time his 19th as Accra Lion beat Tudu Mighty Jets at home before he had a goal disallowed in Kpando as they lost 2-0 to Heart of Lions.



In Accra, on Tuesday, he netted his twentieth goal of the campaign in a hard fought win against Krystal Palace.



Despite interest from other Ghanaian giants, Europe beckons for the young star who has been the standout player in the DOL in Ghana this season.