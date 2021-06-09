Top English commentator backs Andre Ayew for EPL move

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew has been backed by legendary football commentator Peter Dury to secure a move to any of the newly-promoted English Premier League sides.



The Ghanaian will become a free agent when his current deal with Swansea City expires at the end of the month.



Andre Ayew initially joined Swansea as a free agent in 2015 and after two highly successful spells at the Welsh Side, has earned a cult hero status.



His influence among the current setup has grown in leaps and bounds to the extent that he is often referred to as the ‘King’ among his playmates.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with a Ghanaian radio station, Silver FM, Peter Drury described Andre Ayew as a ‘very good player’ capable of slotting into any of the newly promoted premier league sides and faring well.



“I do think he’s a very good player and whenever I see him play with Swansea in the championship, a Lower league from the championship, I’ve always thought what a threat he appears to be… (He is) too good I would say to be playing in the second tier of English football,” Peter Drury told Silver FM.



“I know there is a lot of transfer gossip around him. I’m not saying he’s gonna go to one of the big clubs. I don’t think hell end up at Liverpool or Chelsea but maybe one of the newly promoted teams might very well be tempted to attract him to their club cos he’s the sort of player who if you’re in the bottom half of the table, he just might score for you that crucial goal that makes all the difference,” he concluded.