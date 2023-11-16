Top CEOs to discuss and promote Ghana's digitalization agenda at Made-in Ghana Summit

Economy of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: Sam Gaise, Contributor

The Made in Ghana Summit 2023 second edition is scheduled for Friday, December 08, 2023, at the Accra International Conference, under the theme “The role of Public-Private Partnership in Sustainable Digital Transformation” to promote Ghana’s digitalization and industrialization in the digital economy. The event is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of Made in Ghana Awards 2013-2023.



The Made-in-Ghana Summit 2023 is designed to assemble over 200 influential public and private sector Chief Executives, Captain of Industries, Business leaders, development partners, Diplomatic Corps, policymakers and entrepreneurs on one platform to promote and discuss Ghana’s digitalization, industrialization and business development agenda.



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would also benefit from economic and sustainable development by embracing digital technologies to become more agile and profitable. Ghana has the potential to become a technology leader in the coming years with digitalization as a Catalyst for Sustainable Growth. It will feature notable speakers drawn from the public and private sector.



Guest Speakers include, Hon. Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation as the Special Guest of Honour, Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu, Senior Policy Advisor, Office of the Vice President, Keynote Speaker, Amb. Edward Boateng, Director-General, State Interests and Governance Authority, Guest of Honour, Mr. Moses Baiden Jnr, Chairman, Margins ID Group, Prof. Ken Agyemang Attafuah, Executive Secretary, National Identification Authority, Mr. Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, Managing Director, Electricity Company of Ghana.



Others include: Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General, Ghana Revenue Authority, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director-General, Social Security & National Insurance Trust, Mr. Archie Hesse, CEO,Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, Mr. Yofi Grant, CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Amb. Michael Oquaye Jnr, CEO, Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), Mr.Kwasi Agyeman Busia, CEO ,Drivers Vehicle and Licensing Authority, Dr. Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey, CEO, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications., Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Mrs. Delese Mimi Darko, CEO, Food & Drugs Authority (FDA)and Mrs. Jemima Oware, Registrar of Companies, Office of the Registrar of Companies.



The event is being organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) and sponsored by Margins ID Group, Jay Kay Industries & Investments Ltd, McDan Group, M & G Pharmaceuticals Ltd, B5Plus Group, Jay Kay Industries & Investments Ltd, Blow Chem Industries Ltd. Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd, Lambodra Enterprises Ghana Ltd and Kofikrom Pharmacy Ltd.