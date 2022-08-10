Top African transfer angles to watch this week

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

The new seasons across Europe are getting underway, but there's no end to the transfer business coming from the continent's major clubs.



Some of Africa's most high-profile players are still the subject of intense transfer rumours, but could any of them seal moves before the window closes...or even before the end of the week?



In this feature, GOAL's Ed Dove picks out his six transfer rumours to keep tabs on this week.



Callum Hudson-Odoi



Hudson-Odoi apparently sees his future away from Chelsea, and has reportedly asked to leave the Stamford Bridge giants according to reports in the UK media.



He’ll have no shortage of prospective suitors, with Borussia Dortmund and Southampton among the clubs having been linked with his services.



Leicester City—short of a threat from wide areas after Ademola Lookman’s departure—could also be another option as Hudson-Odoi looks for an environment where he can really prove himself.



With just one goal and two assists in the Premier League last season, he has much to prove.



Victor Osimhen



It’s been a tumultuous offseason for Osimhen, with a public fallout with Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti and controversial comments made by the Partenopei owner Aurelio De Laurentiis prompting speculation that the Nigerian’s days at the club may be limited.



Arsenal are understood to be long-term admirers, whereas the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are also looking short of a central striker as we enter the new season.



Bayern Munich, still seeking a direct replacement for Barcelona new boy Robert Lewandowski, could represent an ideal next step for Osimhen, but it would be a major surprise if any club were to spring him from Napoli over the next month.



Expect the Super Eagles attacker to remain in Southern Italy this season…although it might be his last at the San Paolo.



Umar Sadiq



Another Nigerian striker being tipped for a move during the final weeks of the window is Sadiq, who replaced Osimhen in the Super Eagles squad for the Africa Cup of Nations later this year.



Reports in Spain are tipping the forward with a move to Villarreal, while Borussia Dortmund were also named as a potential destination for the attacker.



BVB ultimately moved for Anthony Modeste as a replacement for Sebastien Haller, but could the Yellow Submarine sign Sadiq to play alongside Samuel Chukwueze?



It would certainly represent a step up in the striker’s career, although might a maiden season in the top flight with Almeria would help the attacker step up while in a familiar environment.



Wilfried Zaha



One of Africa’s most in-form players during pre-season, Zaha was unable to prevent Crystal Palace from falling to an opening day defeat by Arsenal on Friday.



The winger will surely be desperate to star for the Eagles this term, having entered the final year of his contract in south London.



However, will he even see out that current deal?



According to reports in the British press, he’s keen on a move to Chelsea, and with the Blues on the hunt for a greater attacking threat after loaning Romelu Lukaku to Internazionale, Zaha could fit the bill.



The Ivorian knows the Prem well, scored 14 last term, and could be a major asset for the Pensioners.



Why aren’t Manchester United taking a look at their former Wideman?



Eric Bailly



Forget about African players signing for Manchester United, Zaha’s compatriot Bailly is one Red Devil who needs an exit from Old Trafford.



The center-back has found himself pushed further down the pecking order following the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, with the new boy getting the nod alongside Harry Maguire in United’s opening defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion.



With Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane also at the club, Bailly’s days may be numbered, and a switch to join Alex Telles at Sevilla would make sense for all parties.



AS Roma and Jose Mourinho are also keen on the central defender, and with Erik ten Hag looking to cut numbers in the squad, expect Bailly to make a move before the window closes.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



Could Auba be on his way back to the Premier League only six months after leaving English shores for Barcelona?



The striker was a big hit in La Liga after finally escaping Arsenal, scoring 11 goals in 17 league outings, and had been primed to make a strong impact again this term.



However, the arrival of Lewandowski complicates matters for Aubameyang, and Chelsea are understood to see an opportunity to bring an elite forward to Stamford Bridge.



Would the Gabon striker even accept a return to London so soon after beginning his Catalan adventure?



It may prove to be a moot point, with Xavi Hernandez understood to be unwilling to allow the attacker to depart ahead of the new campaign, although if Chelsea make Barca an appealing offer, then there could be some movement.