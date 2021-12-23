Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

The 2021 sporting calendar has been very busy and an eventful one for many Ghanaian sportsmen and women who against all odds put the West African country on the map.



Ghana chalked successes at the Tokyo Olympic Games, U-20 AFCON, CAF Women’s Champions League among others.



Though there were many who contributed to Ghana’s successes, some distinguished themselves and stood tall.



Here are the top 5 sports personalities of the year for 2021



EVELYN BADU



Hasaacas Ladies were by far Ghana’s biggest exports in club football for the year.



The Dooo Ladies won five trophies last season and were runners up in the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League.



However, the story of Hasaacas Ladies is incomplete without 19-year-old, Evelyn Badu.



The Ghanaian stole the headlines during the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League and won three Woman of the Match Awards at the tournament.







Badu won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards at the tournament held in Egypt scoring 5 goals in the process.



BENJAMIN AZAMATI







The product of the University of Ghana in 2021 showed class on the tracks at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



The 23-year-old broke Leo Myles-Mills 22-year record to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 100 meter dash.



At the Olympics, Azamati was unable to make it to the semis of the 100 meter race after finishing fourth in the seventh and final heat at the Summer Games.



After missing out in the singles, Azamati made history with the Men’s 4x100 relay team when they made it to the final of the 4x100 event with an impressive time of 38.08s.



The team made up of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah and Joseph Paul Amoah, finished 5th, ahead of USA, in a very tightly contested race.



The team were unable to make a mark for themselves in the final of the Men’s 4x100 relay after being ‘disqualified for lane violation’ but Azamati and his colleagues proved that Ghana has the potential of winning a medal in athletics in future.



FATAWU ISSAHAKU







The 18-year-old in the year under review was undoubtedly the most promising talent of the year.



The Steadfast FC player on loan at Dreams FC was instrumental in the Black Satellites triumph in the U-20 WAFU Zone B Cup and U20 AFCON.



Fatawu Issahaku scored two brilliant goals at the U20 AFCON with his signature blistering strikes.



After the tournament, the budding forward was named the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations player of the tournament following his dazzling displays for the Black Satellites that led to their victory in Mauritania.



His efforts was awarded with a call-up to the Black Stars where he contributed to the team’s World Cup Qualifiers.



In his first season in the Ghana Premier League, Fatawu Issahaku has scored 6 goals so far and scooped the player of the Month award for November.



SAMUEL TAKYI







The young boxer ended Ghana’s 29 year drought at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



Takyi who was part of a 3-member Black Bombers side, fought hard in the featherweight competition to win a bronze medal in the Summer Games.



The Ghanaian drew a bye in the round of 32 stage and unanimously defeated Ecuador’s Jean Carlos Caicedo 5-0 in the round of 16 stage.



Takyi came up against Colombia’s two-time Olympic medallist, David Ceiber Avila and managed to beat him in a 3-2 split decision.



At the Semi-finals stage, luck eluded the 20-year-old as his ambitions of staging a final was halted by American boxer, Duke Regan.



The 20-year-old was the only African who won a medal in boxing at the tournament.



COACH YUSIF BASIGI







Coach Yusif Basigi became a national sensation after guiding Hasaacas Ladies to winning 5 titles and to the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League final.



With the exception of the African title, the coach won every trophy that came his way in 2021.



Coach Basigi won his 4th Women’s Premier League title with the Hamsal Ladies and went ahead to win the MTN FA Cup after easing past Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the final.



The women’s coach expert went ahead to conquer Africa by winning the Zone B of the Women’s Champions League after beating River Angles of Nigeria 3-1.



After their exploits in Africa, Basigi returned home to win the Women's Premier League Super Cup Champions after their triumph over Lady Strikers.



Basigi’s side also clinched the First Lady's Cup Champions by defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies again but this time on penalties.