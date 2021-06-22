Too much nonsense thwarted KP Boateng's leadership qualities – Ex-Hertha Berlin manager

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hertha Berlin manager, Dieter Hoeneß believes too much nonsense thwarted Kevin-Prince Boateng’s leadership qualities.



The 34-year-old who is currently unattached after his contract with Serie B side AC Monza is on the verge of rejoining his former employers after 14 years of his departure ahead of the next season German Bundesliga season.



He is expected to have his medicals on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, ahead of a potential switch to the club.



However, Hoeneß, who introduced the Ghanaian forward back in 2005 at Hertha Berlin claims he used to be a leader but said too many nonsenses in his head thwarted it.



“Kevin used to be a leader, but at that time he still had too much nonsense in his head, so the lead went in a different direction.”



“He was the 'Leader of the Gang' of the youngsters. With his experience today, he would certainly have done a lot differently. But now he is very clear in his ideas, is only focused on football, and very professional. That would be a top commitment for Hertha and the right step for me,” he said.



He added the former Barcelona star would be a good addition for Hertha Berlin if he is completely fit.



“The boy can do everything on the ball, has outstanding technique, and never avoids a duel. If he is completely fit, he would be really good for Hertha."



Kevin-Prince Boateng has been working as a pundit for German Television station ARD for Euro 2020 championship.