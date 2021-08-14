Tony Yeboah's nephew earns Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars head coach C.K Akonnor has handed a maiden call up to 21-year-old Kelvin Yeboah who happens to be the nephew of former Black Stars striker Tony Yeboah.



The striker has been in fine form for his Austrian side Sturm Graz this season scoring two goals in three matches so far earning him a place in the Black Stars set up.



Ghana has in recent times suffered acute goal scoring problems which was very evident in their last two friendly matches against Ivory Coast and Morocco.



Head coach of the team, Akonnor believes the young striker can help solve the goal scoring problem which is becoming a burden.



The 21 year old Italian-born striker will be hoping to get the chance to impress in the two World cup qualifying matches.



Ghana is scheduled to host Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg respectively.



