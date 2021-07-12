Tony Baffoe returns from CAF mission, meets Abedi Pele in legendary reunion

Immediate past Deputy Secretary General of CAF, Anthony Baffoe returned home after resigning from his role at the Confederation of African Football to meet old friend and teammate Abedi Pele.



The two met at Abedi Pele's FC Nania Park in Legon where they had some good time together, sharing some life experiences as football administrators.



Anthony Baffoe posted the legendary picture of himself and Abedi Ayew Pele, describing him as his captain and hero.



"Back in the motherland," he posted. "Great meeting with my brother -my Captain-my teammate and my hero Mr Abedi Pele Ayew what a Great player-man and legend ..God‘s time is always the best," he added.





