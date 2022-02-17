Tony Baffoe must be GFA President – Adu Tutu Skelley

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Black Satellites player, Adu Tutu Skelley has revealed he wants former Black Stars players Tony Baffoe and Samuel Osei Kuffour to lead the Ghana Football Association.



Speaking about one thing he would love to change in Ghana Football on Monday Night Football on Starr FM, the former King Faisal Babes player revealed he would love the hierarchy of Ghana Football to change.



According to him, he would be happy to see a former Black Stars player to be in the helm of affairs. In recommending, he chose Tony Baffoe and Samuel Osei Kuffour.



“For me, I want one of the former players to become an FA President one day; if Tony Baffoe wants it and my brother Sammy (Samuel Osei Kuffour) to be his Vice. At the moment most of the countries have former football players as their FA President’s ” he said.



Adu Tutu Skelley, who represented the Ghana national U-20 football team in the 1999 FIFA World Youth Championship believes Tony Baffoe has gathered enough experience in football to be able to serve as the leader of the Ghana Football Association.



“Tony has been everywhere. He knows the game in and out. He speaks almost three or four languages. He can be the FA President honestly if he is given the chance and Sammy can be his assistant”. He said.



Adu Tutu Skelley has two caps for the Black Stars of Ghana and is a former player of LASK Linz, Grazer AK, Hapoel Beer Sheva, Sekondi Hasaacas and USV Hollenegg.