Tony Baffoe mourns the late Junior Agogo

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Monday, August 22, 2022, marks the third anniversary of the death of former Black Stars striker, Junior Manuel Agogo.



The 2008 African Cup of Nations poster boy died on August 22, 2019, in a London hospital at the age of 40 after suffering from a stroke.



Junior Agogo, before his death, featured for over 15 clubs in a career that spanned over a decade playing in Europe and Africa, with the notable ones being Nottingham Forest and Zamalek.



To mark the third anniversary of the late Junior Agogo, Anthony Baffoe, who previously worked as the Deputy CAF General Secretary, took to Twitter to eulogise the striker who put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians during the 2008 AFCON.



"3 years today since you are gone, Junior ..continue to rest well ???????????????? One love ..#CAN2008 what a memory !!gone but not forgotten..“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un” “Verily we belong to Allah, and truly to Him shall we return”????????," Anthony Baffoe tweeted.



Junior Manuel Agogo scored 12 goals in 27 matches in the Black Stars jersey between 2006 and 2009.



He last played for Hibernian F.C in the Scottish Premier League before his death in 2019.



