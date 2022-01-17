Tone down on negativity against Black Stars – MND Jawula tells Ghanaians

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Ghana sit 3rd on Group C table



Black Stars yet to win a game at 2021 AFCON



Ghana plays Comoros on January 18



Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Lepowura Mohammed Nurudeen Jawula has urged Ghanaians to speak positive things about the Black Stars.



Negativity about the Black Stars and total condemnation from the majority of Ghanaians have become intensive after Ghana’s abysmal performance in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



The bad press suffered by the team has not changed as the team continues to disappoint Ghanaians in major tournaments and the performance in the ongoing 2021 AFCON have worsened matters.



Ghana are yet to win a game in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and desperately needs to win their last Group C game against Comoros at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, to stand a chance of advancing to the knockout stage.



And speaking ahead of the much-anticipated game against Comoros, MND Jawula said that the rampant condemnation of the Black Stars kills the morale of the players hence Ghanaians should tone down on the negativity.



“We should open our eyes. Ghanaians should tone down on some of the issues and some of the things that we say that don’t encourage our players because people are sacrificing to play for Ghana.



“People talk about them, people insult them and I think it is time for us to begin to say things that will encourage everybody."



“I think that the old footballers should be more aligned or attached to the team it helps a lot,” he told JoyNews in an interview.