Tokyo Para-Games: Team Ghana well prepared for Games – NPC president

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) president, Samson Deen, says preparations are going well with Ghana para-athletes ahead of the Paralympic Games.



The competition is scheduled to start on 24th August with Team Ghana represented at the competition.



According to the NPC president, Ghana’s decision to go for early pre-camping is helping the athletes to prepare well for the Games.



“Preparations are going on very well and there haven’t been any challenges,” he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“The athletes are well prepared for the Paralympic Games and they have resumed activities after quarantine,” he added.



“It is good we sent our athletes there on time because some countries that have arrived are complaining about the number of days they have to be quarantined. So it was a good decision to allow our athletes to go there on time.”



Below are Ghana’s Paralympic athletes



Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku – Para Powerlifting



Vida Antwi – Para Powerlifting



Yussif Amadu – Athletics



Frederick Assor – Cycling