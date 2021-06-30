Tokyo Olympics: Team Ghana to depart for Japan on Wednesday

Other Sports of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The local component of athletes for team Ghana are expected to leave Ghana on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 for pre camping in Inawashiro ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month.



Three boxers, together with one weightlifter and other officials will leave the country to pitch camp in Inwashiro in Japan. Triple jumper Nadia Eke, sprinters Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati and other foreign-based athletes who have qualified will later joined the team from their base in Europe and the USA.



Ghana has not won a medal at the games since the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona and will be looking to end that drought at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



Speaking ahead of their departure, Weightlifter Christian Amoah in a chat with Starr FM Sports has indicated their zeal to end the medal drought even though he cannot make a promise to that effect.



“We are still prepared to go there and do well to win a medal but I cannot promise Ghanaians anything for now but they should just expect the best from me at the event” Amoah said.



Ghana took 14 Olympians to the last Games in Rio in 2016 and officialdom will be looking forward to having more than that number going into the Tokyo Olympics in July.



