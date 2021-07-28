Tokyo Olympics: Shakul Samed loses to Turkish boxer Bayram Malkan

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Heavyweight boxer, Shakul Samed’s journey at the Tokyo Olympic Games came to end earlier today after losing his fight against experienced Turkish boxer, Bayram Malkan by Technical Knockout [TKO] in their round of 16 bout.



A heavy punch from Bayram Malkan dropped Shakul Samed to the canvas in the second round of the men’s 81 kg fight. Despite beating the count, the referee decided to end the bout.



Shakul Samed is the first boxer from the Black Bombers to bow out of the Games in Tokyo.



It was a close fight as four of the 5 judges scored the fight 9-10 with another scoring 10-9 until Samed touched the canvas.



Prior to this fight, Shakul Samed was ranked 3rd in Africa and 10 in the world in the Light heavyweight division.



There is still hope for Ghana in Samuel Takyi, the 20-year-old boxer who won his round of 16 fight against Ecuadorian boxer, Jean Carlos Caicedo, earlier today in the featherweight contest.



Takyi won his fight by a unanimous decision as all five judges scored the fight 52-57. The budding prospect who has set his sight on winning Ghana’s first gold medal at the Olympics has now progressed to the quarter-final of the boxing event.



Ghana’s still has hope in Sulemanu Tetteh who also won his round of 32 fight on Monday against Dominican Republic boxer Rodrigo Marte de la Rosa in the flyweight contest.



Tetteh’s next fight is against Cuban boxer Yosvany Veitía on July 31 in the round of 16.