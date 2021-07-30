Tokyo Olympics: Remember Team Ghana in your prayers – Finance Minister

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has rallied support for Ghana’s contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



Delivering the Mid-Year Budget Review on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021, Ken Ofori-Atta told Ghanaians to remember Team Ghana in their thoughts and prayers.



“Mr. Speaker, just seven days ago, fourteen Ghanaians began a journey to raise high the flag of Ghana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Their success is our success so we should continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” the Minister of Finance said.



Ghana’s participation at this year’s Summer Games has been a rollercoaster with highs and lows.



14 athletes are representing Ghana at the games in six different sporting activites which includes, boxing, judo, swimming, athletics, triple jump and weightlifting.



So far, three Ghanaian athletes have been eliminated from the games with two advancing to the next stages of the games in their respective competitions.



Ghana’s judoka, Kwadwo Anani was the first to be knocked out and he was followed by boxer Shakul Samed and swimmer, Abeiku Jackson.



However, Ghana has managed to chalk some successes in boxing where featherweight boxer, Samuel Takyi has advanced to the quarter-final -a step away from reaching the medal zone- whiles Sulemanu Tetteh, the Black Bombers captain has also made it to the round of 16 stage in the flyweight division.



Team Ghana awaits the performance of contingents in athletics, triple jump and weightlifting.



Ghana has won just 4 medals in the history of the Olympic Games after making a debut in 1960.



