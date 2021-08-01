Tokyo Olympics: Ghana's Takyi to face American boxer Ragan in quest for gold

Sports News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi who made history for Ghana after bagging the nations first medal since 1992 would quest for the gold medal as he faces Duke Ragan in the semi-finals on Tuesday.



Takyi who won his featherweight quarter-final encounter in a 3-2 split decision win against Colombia's David Ceiber Avila is guaranteed at least a bronze medal because Olympic boxing gives bronze medals to losing semi-finalists.



This means Ghana is guaranteed a medal at this year's Olympics ending the long 29-year medal drought after Ghana's football team, Black Meteors won bronze in Barcelona, 1992.



Takyi who drew by in the Round of 32 dispatched Ecuador's Caicedo Pachito in the Round of 16 which earned him a quarter-final spot of which he defeated Colobian boxer Ceiber.



On the other hand, Duke Ragan also secured a spot in the semi-finals after edging Irish boxer Kurt Walker 3-2 in a split decision win.



Ragan marked his Olympic debut with a win against French boxer Samuel Kistohurry and recorded an impressive 5-0 unanimous win over Kazakstan's Serik Temirzhanov in the Round of 16.