Tokyo Olympics: Ghana can win gold if we get good balloting – Black Bombers coach

Boxing News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghana has qualified three boxers to the Olympic Games



• The team has not won a medal at the Olympic Games in a long while



• Coach Ofori Asare believes his team can win a medal this time



Head coach of the National Armature boxing team, Coach Ofori Asare believes his team has what it takes to win a gold medal at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on the Sports Check show, the experienced Black Bombers coach disclosed that, should the team get good balloting, they will be able to bag a gold medal.



He explained, there are a host of countries that are known for nurturing boxing prospects which often makes judges favour them in tough bouts hence Ghana must not come up against boxers from such countries.



Coach Asare said, “The Olympics is a big platform, I was a coach and my knowledge would not just say we are going to win a medal.”



“We have the ability to win gold if we get good balloting but anything can happen,” he said on Sports Check.



He stressed, “Our boxers are prospects, they are boxers that have the capacity to be able to win medals and that is why we always ask for support so these talents do not go waste.”



The Tokyo Olympic Games will commence on July, 23.



Watch the full interview below:







