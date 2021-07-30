Tokyo Olympics: Female swimmer Unilez Takyi eliminated from Women's 50m Freestyle

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s only female swimmer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Unilez Takyi has been eliminated from the Women's 50m Freestyle.



Unilez who took part in the Heat 5 race came last in the swimming event after finishing with a time of 27.85 seconds.



Cameroon swimmer, Milanesi Ne topped the Heat 5 race with a time of 26.41.



The female swimmer who raced in lane two was ranked 57 out of 81 swimmers who participated in the Round of 32 event.



Unilez is the latest Ghanaian athlete to have exited the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



On Thursday, swimmer, Abeiku Jackson failed to advance to the semi-final of the Men’s 100m Butterfly event despite coming first in Heat 2 race.



Jackson missed out on the semis by 2 seconds but managed to set a national record after finishing 53.39 seconds.



Other Ghanaian contingents to exit the events are judoka, Kwadwo Anani who was the first to be knocked out and was followed by boxer Shakul Samed.



