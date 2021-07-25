Tokyo Olympics: Black Bombers skipper gets ready to fight on Monday

Boxing News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: GOC Communications

Ghana’s general captain and skipper of the boxing team, the Black Bombers, Suleimanu Tetteh will set the ball rolling for Team Ghana when he meets Marte de la Rosa Rodrigo from Dominican Republic on Monday 26th July in their Flyweight contest.



It will be bout No.62 of the Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020.



In the Olympic Games draw table for the Featherweight competition, Samuel Takyi will take on Caicedo Pachito from Ecuador on Saturday 28th July. He defeated Butsenko Mykola from Ukraine.



That is scheduled to be bout No.122.



Light heavyweight, Shakul Samed will also make his Olympic debut with Malkan Bayram of Turkey on July 28 after drawing a bye in the preliminaries. The fight will be bout No.140.



The three Ghanaian boxers have promised to win to set up joy in the camp, to inspire other athletes who are yet to begin their competitions.



Coach Asare said his boys have trained enough and are ready for battle.



“All that they need is now is prayers and support from Ghanaians,” he stressed.



Watch video below



