Tokyo Olympic Games: Ghana’s Samuel Takyi receives his bronze medal

Sports News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Samuel Takyi becomes Ghana’s 5th Olympic medalist



• He received a bronze medal for his efforts



• Takyi had aims of winning a gold medal



Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi has been decorated with the bronze medal he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



The Olympic medalist fought hard in the featherweight competition to win Ghana’s first Olympic medal in 29 years.



The Ghanaian drew a bye in the round of 32 stage and unanimously defeated Ecuador’s Jean Carlos Caicedo 5-0 in the round of 16 stage.



Takyi came up against Colombia’s two-time Olympic medalist, David Ceiber Avila and managed to beat him in a 3-2 split decision.



At the Semi-finals stage, luck eluded the 20-year-old as his ambitions of staging a final was halted by American boxer, Duke Regan.



Despite winning a bronze medal, the Ghanaian pugilist had set his sights on winning Ghana’s first-ever gold medal.



Samuel Takyi becomes Ghana’s 5th Olympian to have won a medal at the Summer Games.



The Olympic debutant is also Ghana’s 4th boxer to win a medal after Clement Quartey who has the nation’s only silverware.



Takyi now joins the likes of Eddie Blay Snr and Prince Amartey to have won bronze for Ghana.



Ghana also won bronze at the 1992 Olympic Games after placing 3rd in the Men’s football event.



Watch video below



