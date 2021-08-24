Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Find out event times for Ghana’s athletes

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Para-cyclist, Frederick Assor, will begin Ghana’s quest for a title in the Cycling event on August 25, 2021, in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.



Team Ghana arrived in Tokyo on time to prepare for the Games which officially begins today.



Ghana will be competing in three disciplines at the Paralympic Games to be staged in Tokyo.



Fredrick Assor will be the first Ghanaian athlete to compete in the Games on Wednesday.



Powerlifter, Emmanuel Nii Oku Tettey, will compete in the Powerlifting event on 28th August 2021 whilst High Jumper Yusif Amadu takes his turn on 31 August 2021.



Meanwhile, The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) president, Samson Deen, says preparations are going well with Ghana para-athletes ahead of the Paralympic Games.



The competition is scheduled to start on 24 August with Team Ghana represented at the competition.



According to the NPC president, Ghana’s decision to go for early pre-camping is helping the athletes to prepare well for the Games.

“Preparations are going on very well and there haven’t been any challenges”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“The athletes are well prepared for the Paralympic Games and they have resumed activities after quarantine”.



“It is good we sent our athletes there on time because some countries that have arrived are complaining about the number of days they have to quarantine. So it was a good decision to allow our athletes to go there on time”



Below are the Team Ghana’s Paralympic athletes:



Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku – Para Powerlifting



Vida Antwi – Para Powerlifting



Yussif Amadu – Athletics



Frederick Assor – Cycling