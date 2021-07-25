Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is victory for the world - NSA DG

Sports News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: GOC Communications

Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi has described the hosting of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as a victory and opportunity for the world, athletes and Ghana to conquer the coronavirus.



Motivating Team Ghana late last week ahead of the opening ceremony at the Games Village, when he led Government's delegation to visit the athletes and officials, he praised the federations’ heads and athletes for their sacrifice and qualification.



He urged the athletes to go all out to grab some of the many medals at stake and make history, as they are the chosen ones among the 30 million Ghanaians.



According to the Director-General whenever sportspeople shine, it gives the country energy and people do not get sick, as many diseases get cured.



The Director-General of National Sports Authority, who was accompanied by other dignitaries commended the athletes and officials for demonstrating good behaviour throughout their stay in Japan, and specifically acknowledged the support of the county's ambassador to Japan, H.E. Frank Okyere, to the contingent since their arrival in Japan. He extended greetings of the Sector Minister, Hon Mustapha Ussif, to the team and assured them of his coming to Tokyo to support the them, and all their budgetary allocations would be met.



Present were the Chef de Mission, Mr. Mike Aggrey and Secretary General of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mohammed Sahnoon.



The Team camped in Inawashiro Town in Japan and Baltimore in the United States of America, before moved into the Games Village to participate in the Olympic Games which officially begins today.



Despite all the inconveniences due to the pandemic coronavirus disease, Ghana's athletes remain emotionally strong and ready for the quadrennially global competitive sporting events.



The colourful opening ceremony was attended by a limited number of participants due to restrictions imposed by IOC to manage the covid19 in the country during the games.



Fans have been banned from coming to Tokyo for the Games, and the Japanese will not be at the stadium to watch the events.



However, all the competitions would be globally broadcasted on TV, radio, internet to connect nations in the biggest sports festive.



Team Ghana was impressive at the opening ceremony with flag bearer, Nadia Eke stealing the show with her dancing steps.



205 nations (+ EOR team) are participating in the 2020 Olympic Games.



11,326 athletes are competing in 339 events covering 33 sports (50 disciplines)