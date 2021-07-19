Tokyo 2020: Ghana’s sole Judoka confident of making impact at Tokyo 2020

Other Sports of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana’s sole Judoka Sensei Anani Kwadjo has said he is at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to make a name for himself and the nation.



Speaking in an interview with the Communications Team of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Sensei Kwadjo said “nothing is impossible,” and that he was at the Games to have a lifetime experience.



Sensei Kwadjo who would compete in the 90kilogram category said “in sports, all manner of things happens and therefore I would not rule out the chance of making a significant impact at the Games.



The Judoka, won a silver medal at the African Championship in Senegal, which qualified him to the Games.



Sensei Kwadjo who joined the team last week together with his Italian trainer, Victorio Serenelli advised Ghanaian youth to practice judo as it is a way of life.



