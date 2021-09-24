Togolese Referee to handle Nigeria/Ghana AWCON qualifier

Sports News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: GNA

Referee Vincentia Enyonam Amedome from Togo has been appointed by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to handle the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana.



Referee Amedome would be assisted by compatriot Abra Sitsofe Agbedanou (Assistant I), Sonia Louis from Benin (Assistant II) and Edoh Kindedji from Togo (Fourth referee).



Souadatou Djallo-Kalkaba from Cameroon would serve as the Match Commissioner whilst Fadouma Dia Dia from Senegal act as Referee Assessor.



Sulaiman Onimisi Ohida from Nigeria would work as the COVID-19 Officer.



The Super Falcons of Nigeria would host the Black Queens of Ghana at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday, October 20, before the second leg in Accra four days after.



The game is scheduled for 16H00 kick-off.