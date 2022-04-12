Together with my teammates, we will make history with Indy Eleven – Solomon Asante

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Indy Eleven new signing, Solomon Asante has said he is confident he will make history with the club.



On Monday, April 11, 2022, the American USL Championship outfit announced the signing of the veteran Ghana forward.



Speaking to the media team of the club, Solomon Asante stressed that he is elated to have joined Indy Eleven.



Describing it as a new challenge, the attacker adds that he is confident something good will be achieved with the help of everyone.



“The USL Championship has always been a great place to play. For me, the challenge never ends and that’s why I chose this great club in Indy Eleven for a new challenge in my career,” Solomon Asante shared.



He continued, “With Coach [Mark] Lowry’s remarkable experience, I believe together with my teammates that history will be made. I look forward to meeting the great fans in Indianapolis and especially gaining the support of the Brickyard Battalion.”



The signing of Solomon Asante is a massive addition to Indy Eleven.



The experienced attacker is one of the top players in the USL Championship and is expected to provide a major squad boost for the team.