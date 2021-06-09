'Together, Stronger' - Asante Kotoko offers support to goalkeeper Abalorah

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko has come to the defense of their goalkeeper Razak Abalorah after his error gifted Morocco a 1-0 win over the Black Stars at the FAR Sportive stadium in Rabat.



The Black Stars played an impressive game against the Atlas Lions but lost the game by a lone goal due to the error from the Asante Kotoko shot-stopper.



The Atlas Lions of Morocco took advantage of a goalkeeping hauler in the 68th minute to score the match-winner through Jawad El Yamiq.



Abalorah has come under serious backlash from fans on social media with many calling for him to be dropped after the game.



This is the second time the former Azam FC goalkeeper had committed a blunder in the national team colors. First against Sao Tome and Principe.



Asante Kotoko in a post on social media has shown support for their goalkeeper who is popularly not in the good books of the fans at this moment.



