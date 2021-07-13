Togbe Afede will sleep well now - Fatawu Mohammed

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak skipper Fatawu Mohammed has dedicated the club's League victory to Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV, saying the historical feat mark the end of years of sleepless night for the king.



The Phobians on Sunday won their 21st league title after clinching a draw against Liberty Professionals.



It has been 12 years of chase in 9 different league campaigns, 7 of which have come under the leadership of business mogul.



Mohammed, who makes history after leading the Phobians for the choke this feat, has been part of the struggle for the past 7 years.



But speaking during the post match media interview after their game, the former red bull academy player put all the glory into the hands of the board and the supporters.



"We as players are happy for achieving such a big feat as it has been a very long years of struggle," he said.



"We dedicate this glory to the Hearts of Oak family, especially the board Chairman Tobe Afede. I know tonight he will sleep well well.



"He has been with us since he took over and his dedication and support has finally being fruitful and we thank him, not forgetting all the supporters who have been behind us.



"We will not celebrate it now until we are done with everything we are fighting for in the season."



Togbe Afede took the reigns of Hearts of Oak in October 2011, two years after the Phobians has failed to defend their league title they won under an Interim Management Committee.



He has enjoyed some praises for his dedication to make the club better but has the same time received some backslash for the exit of some coaches.



However, the appointment of Coach Samuel Boadu, together with his own backroom staff, will go in history as one of the major risks taken by the board and the captain confined it.



"We can also thank Coach for what he has injected in us as players," he said.



"Ever since he came he has added a lot to our performance and you all can see it. We thank him so much."



Fatawu and his colleagues join the Phobian hall of fame with a league triumph, booking their place to the continental stage next season.



He grabbed his position in the team upon the appointment of Coach Samuel Boadu, who also writes his name as the man to have led the team to victory in their years of campaign to restore the Phobian glory.



