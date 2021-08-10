Togbe Afede discloses how Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko to sign Salifu Ibrahim

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Salifu Ibrahim joined Hearts of Oak during the mid-season window



• Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV is elated with his performance



• Togbe Afede XIV revealed Hearts beat Kotoko in signing the player



The Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has unravelled the untold story behind the signing of Salifu Ibrahim from Techiman Eleven Wonders.



Salifu Ibrahim was on the wanted list of most Premier League clubs after hitting top form at Techiman Eleven Wonders.



The midfielder won 4 Man of the Match awards during his stellar period in the first half of the Ghana Premier League season.



However, in the mid-season transfer window, the 20-year old popularly known as Di Maria joined the Accra based club for an undisclosed amount.



Salifu was very instrumental this campaign for the Phobians helping them win two prestigious trophies, the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.



However, several months after joining the club, Togbe Afede XIV has now revealed the mystery behind the signing of the most sort after midfielder.



According to him, he enquired about the services of the player who was about to join their bitter rivals, Asante Kotoko.



He added that in less than 48hours, he sent one of his board members to Techiman who made a swift move to convince the player to join the Rainbow club.







Listen to Togbe Afede XIV in the video below



