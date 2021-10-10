Togbe Afede XIV outlines areas of cooperation in Common Value Alliance

Sports News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: GNA

Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak says the Common Value Alliance (CVA) with TSG Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati provides the club opportunity to share knowledge in the administration of its activities.



He said this at the launch of CVA where the three clubs signed an MOU under the theme: "Three Continents, Three Clubs, One Mission."



Speaking at the launch, Togbe Afede XIV explained that the alliance would be in four areas as they create a holistic platform that would promote excellence while adding value to the people, planet and society.



Firstly, he mentioned that the three footballing giants would share knowledge in areas of scouting as well as the technical and technological advancement of the clubs.



He said that the area of talent development would be key in this alliance with regards to improving the club's football academy, development and sharing of talents.



Brand improvement was another key area, the Board Chairman stressed on, adding that they would develop activities that would help promote brands and community engagement so that they can become more relevant than before.



Togbe Afede XIV revealed that there was a possibility of gross ownership with the three sides set to undertaking joint sponsorship activities in their business development agenda.



This alliance would not only benefit Hearts of Oak but our country and continent at large because we want to make a difference.



“Hearts have always been pacesetters and we believe a strong Hearts, a better Hearts of Oak, will impact positively in the preeminence of Ghana football at all levels," he said.