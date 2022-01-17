Today on 17 January 2017: Ghana make winning start against Uganda

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghana’s Andre Ayew surpassed his father’s record by scoring the goal that beat Uganda 1-0 in their Group D match at the Africa Cup of Nations.



The then West Ham winger slotted in a penalty on 32 minutes after captain Asamoah Gyan had been pulled back.



Ghana also threatened through two Gyan headers, while Ayew and Christian Atsu tested Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango.



Uganda came close when Faruku Miya hit the outside of a post but they could not force their way back into the game.



It was a disappointing return for Uganda, who were playing at their first Nations Cup since 1978 when they lost in the final to then-hosts Ghana.



The Cranes created few opportunities of note and struggled against the Black Stars, who were happy to defend their lead.



Ghana were far more positive in the first half, with Andre Ayew, his brother Jordan and Atsu posing a huge problem for the Uganda defence.



Andre Ayew should have scored from a great cut-back by Jordan, while Atsu relentlessly tormented defender Isaac Isinde, whose conceded a penalty by tugging back Gyan after losing control of the ball.



The spot-kick gave Andew Ayew his seventh Nations Cup finals goal – one more than the number scored by his father and legendary former Ghana captain, Abedi Pele. But he remains one African title behind his father, who lifted the trophy in 1982.



Ghana had a good chance to add a second late on when Atsu was clean through but his 12-yard drive was superbly saved by Onyango.



The only downside for Avram Grant’s side was an injury to defender Baba Rahman, who was taken off with what looked like a hamstring injury after 39 minutes.

