Today in history: My best friend has betrayed me - Asamoah Gyan sadly reveals

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three years ago, African football legend, Asamoah Gyan started that his own childhood friend has betrayed him by spewing lies about him in the media space.



Asamoah Gyan made this statement in an interview with Patrick Osei Agyeman on Adom TV when reports went rife that he has initiated the process to divorce his wife over the eligibility of his children.



He was reported to have sought a divorce from his wife, Gifty Gyan, whom he had been married to for over thirteen years, and had also asked that a DNA test be run to determine the real father or otherwise of his three children.



Read the full story originally published on November 23, 2018, on Ghanaweb



The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies but from people who claim to love you.



This is exactly the case of Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan who has revealed that he has been betrayed by his best friend.



Gyan who turned 33 on Thursday ,22nd November,2018 made the allegation during an interview with Countryman Songo on Adom TV’s, ‘Fire for Fire‘ show:



"All the allegations against me are not true...see 99 percent of those allegations are not true...and those peddling those falsehood against me know extremely well that they are not true...my own friend whom i grew up with has even betrayed me", Gyan sadly revealed as monitored by Hotfmonlinegh.com



There is a discourse over the marriage of the Kayserispor forward which has been in the news and the public domain for some time now.



Gyan has sought a divorce from his wife Gifty Gyan who he married over the past thirteen years and had also asked that a DNA test be ran to determine the real father or otherwise of his three children



Though Gyan failed to reveal the name of his best friend and how he betrayed him in the interview, Hotfmonlinegh.com is reliably informed that, his best friend by name Dauda is one of the reasons behind Gyan's marital issues.



Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 caps.