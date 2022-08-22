Today in history: Former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo passes on

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Former Black Stars striker, Junior Manuel Agogo, died three years ago on this day, August 22.



Agogo passed away in 2019 in a London hospital at the age of 40 after suffering from a stroke in 2015.



The best memory of Agogo in the national colours is his performance in the 2008 AFCON hosted in Ghana. He scored the match-winner against Nigeria to send Ghana to the semi-finals.



Agogo made 27 appearances for the Black Stars from 2006 to 2009 and scored 12 goals in the process.



In 2020, Beyond The Pitch, a sports personality interview show on GTV Sports+ aired a documentary to honour his memory a year after his demise featuring ace Sports Journalist, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, and Nana Yaa Thomas, a cousin of Junior Manuel Agogo.



