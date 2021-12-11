Today in History: Kotoko beat Ahly in Kumasi to win CAF Champions League- Watch Highlights

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Asante Kotoko is Ghana's most successful club in CAF Champions League
Kotoko, the only Ghanaian club to appear in 7 champions league finals
Asante Kotoko won second Champions League title in 1983
It is exactly 38 years today, December 11, 1993, Asante Kotoko saw off Al Ahly of Egypt to clinch their second CAF Champions League title.
Club legend, Samuel Opoku Nti scored the only goal for the Porcupines at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.
The competition was known as African Cup back then.
Kotoko had eliminated Senegalese side ASC Diaraf 3-2 on aggregate to set up the final against Ahly, edged out Nkana FC from Zambia.
In the first leg of the final, Kotoko held Ahly to a scoreless draw at the Cairo International Stadium.
The Porcupines only needed a win to write history in front of their home fans in the second leg. On the day, 50, 000 supporters turned in their colourful red and white colours.
The deciding goal came on the 22nd minute, Opoku Nti connected a sublime cross by John Bannermann. The stadium was deafening after the referee, Mohammed Hansel from Algeria whistled to end proceedings.
Kotoko is the only Ghanaian club to win the competition twice and also to have appeared in the finals 7 times. Their last final was in 1993.
Kotoko line up for the final
Kotoko Line-up: Joe Carr, Ernest Apau, Kwasi Appiah, Seth Ampadu, Addai Kyenkyenhene, Yahya Kasimu, John Bannerman, Papa Arko(Cap), Ebo Mends, Opoku Nti, Isaac Afranie
Subs: Albert Asaase, Francis Agyemang, Akye Erzuah, Ahmed Rockson, Karim Abdul Zito, Akwetey Quaye (JoeTex).
Head coach: Ibrahim Sunday
Watch highlight below
Today in history. 11th December 1983.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) December 11, 2021
African Club Cup final. Kumasi
Asante Kotoko 1-0 Ahly
Three passes. Papa Arkoh found John Bannerman who sent in a low cross for Opoku Nti to connect.
38 years ago today, Kumasi went agog. pic.twitter.com/NIgNwDknmr