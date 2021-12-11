Today in History: Kotoko beat Ahly in Kumasi to win CAF Champions League- Watch Highlights

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko is Ghana's most successful club in CAF Champions League



Kotoko, the only Ghanaian club to appear in 7 champions league finals



Asante Kotoko won second Champions League title in 1983



It is exactly 38 years today, December 11, 1993, Asante Kotoko saw off Al Ahly of Egypt to clinch their second CAF Champions League title.



Club legend, Samuel Opoku Nti scored the only goal for the Porcupines at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.



The competition was known as African Cup back then.



Kotoko had eliminated Senegalese side ASC Diaraf 3-2 on aggregate to set up the final against Ahly, edged out Nkana FC from Zambia.



In the first leg of the final, Kotoko held Ahly to a scoreless draw at the Cairo International Stadium.



The Porcupines only needed a win to write history in front of their home fans in the second leg. On the day, 50, 000 supporters turned in their colourful red and white colours.



The deciding goal came on the 22nd minute, Opoku Nti connected a sublime cross by John Bannermann. The stadium was deafening after the referee, Mohammed Hansel from Algeria whistled to end proceedings.



Kotoko is the only Ghanaian club to win the competition twice and also to have appeared in the finals 7 times. Their last final was in 1993.





Kotoko line up for the final



Kotoko Line-up: Joe Carr, Ernest Apau, Kwasi Appiah, Seth Ampadu, Addai Kyenkyenhene, Yahya Kasimu, John Bannerman, Papa Arko(Cap), Ebo Mends, Opoku Nti, Isaac Afranie



Subs: Albert Asaase, Francis Agyemang, Akye Erzuah, Ahmed Rockson, Karim Abdul Zito, Akwetey Quaye (JoeTex).



Head coach: Ibrahim Sunday



Watch highlight below





