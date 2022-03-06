Today in History: Ghana's Black Satellites win Africa Cup of Nations title

Sports News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Exactly a year ago today on Ghana's 64th Independence anniversary celebrations, the Black Satellites won the under 20 Africa Cup of Nations title.



Ghana won their fourth CAF U20 Cup of Nations title after defeating Uganda 2-0 in 2021 final held in Mauritania on Saturday, 6 March 2021.



A brace from captain Daniel Afriyie gave Abdul Karim Zito and his troops a deserved win.



His opener was in the 22nd minute when he slapped in a corner kick at the near post to deflate the Ugandans.



six minutes into the second half, the Hearts of Oak player tucked in from close range after Percious Boah's cut-back took a deflection and dropped in front of him.



The Black Satellites are now the second most successful African U20 national team tied with Egypt on four titles; second behind Nigeria who have tallied seven titles.



Ghana won its first U20 tournament in 1993 when they beat Cameroon 2-0 in Mauritius.



In 1999, under Italian coach Guisseppe Dosena, the Black Satellites beat arch-rivals Nigeria 1-0 on home soil to record their second title.



Ten years later, a select band of talented youngsters captained by Andre Ayew posted a 2-0 win over Cameroon in Kigali.



Watch video below





