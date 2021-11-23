Today in 2020: FIFA bans CAF President for 5 years

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Read the full story originally published on November 23, 2020, on Ghanaweb



The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad has been banned for five years by the Federation of International Football Association for breaching multiple codes of ethics.



The ban of Ahmad Ahmad, who also doubles as a Vice President of FIFA was announced during the Madagascan's campaign for re-election as the head of African football.



Ahmad was found by the adjudicatory body of FIFA to have breached codes relating to the duty of loyalty, offering and accepting gifts, abuse of position, and the misappropriation of the Federation’s funds.



"The adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee has found Ahmad Ahmad, the President of the Confederation of African Football(CAF) and a FOFA Vice-President, guilty of having breached Article 15( Duty of loyalty), article 20(offering and accepting gifts and other benefits) and article 25(abuse of position) of the 2020 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as article 28(Misappropriation of funds) of the 2018 edition," a Fifa statement read.