Today in 2014: Asamoah Gyan becomes Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup

Eight years ago today, former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan became Africa's top scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup during the 2014 edition in Brazil.



In the 2014 Brazil World Cup which was a disaster for Ghanaians because of the abysmal performance of the Black Stars, there was something to celebrate at the end.



In Ghana's first group game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Asamoah Gyan's first-half equalizer made him Africa's top scorer in the history of the World Cup thus breaking the record of Cameroon legend Roger Miller.



Asamoah Gyan has played in three different FIFA World Cup tournaments namely Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014, and has scored in all these three tournaments.



His six World Cup goals have come against six different countries in three in three tournaments.



He has scored against the Czech Republic, Serbia, Australia, USA, Germany, and Portugal.



Watch all Asamoah Gyan's goals in the FIFA World Cup in the post below:





????????On this day in 2014, the legend @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 become Africa's top scorer in the World Cup @FIFAWorldCup All hail the legend.



Watch all his six goals in the post below pic.twitter.com/2Zqe9GqDz8