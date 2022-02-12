Today In Sports History: Ghana’s Floyd fails to win featherweight title again

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

On this day 12 February 1966 (Exactly 56 years ago today) Ghana’s Floyd failed in his second attempt to win the world featherweight title when he was knocked out in the second round by the champion, Vicente Saldivar, in their championship fight in Mexico City.



Saldivar knocked out the Ghanaian after two minutes twenty-eight seconds of the second round. This was Floyd’s first knockout defeat since he started boxing professionally ten years earlier.



On his first attempt at the title, Floyd lost a disputed verdict to Sugar Ramos in Accra in May 1964. Ramos later lost the title for Saldivar to take the crown.



Experts held the view that Floyd, with his bigger frame and longer reach, could counteract the Mexican’s ability and fierce punching but Saldivar lived up to expectation and dominated the brief bout from the start.



Saldivar shocked Floyd with three hard body punches with a sudden right and left combination, and floored him in the second round.



He took the mandatory count of eight, but twenty-five seconds later he was down again from a barrage of punches. This time he sat on the canvas as the referee counted him out.



Floyd appeared as startled as the 40,000 spectators as he took the final count.



It seems Floyd was still feeling his way against the slighter but faster opponent, when Saldivar jumped in with the punishing blows to retain the title which he won on September 26, 1964, by beating the Cuban champion, Sugar Ramos with a 12th round knockout.



Robertson, looking disappointed, said after the fight that it was the first time he had ever hit the canvas. “Saldivar is not a good fighter. He was afraid and this is why he jumped in the way he did, ” Floyd said.